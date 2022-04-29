PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,233,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,078. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.97 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

