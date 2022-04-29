PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $57,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after buying an additional 984,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,233,000 after buying an additional 977,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PEP stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $240.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.97 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

