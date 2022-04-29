PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.630-$6.630 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.63 EPS.

PEP opened at $177.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $245.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $141.97 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

