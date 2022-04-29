PepsiCo (PEP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $188.00 to $193.00.

4/27/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $186.00.

4/27/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $175.00.

4/27/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $163.00 to $168.00.

4/27/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $194.00 to $198.00.

4/12/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $173.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of PepsiCo outpaced the industry in the past year as it continued its robust revenue surprise trend for the 12th straight quarter in fourth-quarter 2021. Revenues benefited from volume growth and robust price/mix in the reported quarter. Earnings were in line with estimates and improved year over year. The company benefits from investments in brands, go-to-market systems, supply chains, manufacturing capacity and digital capabilities to build competitive advantages. It also gains from the resilience and strength of global beverage and convenient food businesses. In 2022, it expects to retain the strength and momentum witnessed in 2021. However, PepsiCo witnessed margin pressures in fourth quarter 2021 driven by impacts of supply-chain disruptions and the negative effects of the inflationary labor, transportation and commodity costs.”

3/30/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $177.50 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.97 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.91 and a 200 day moving average of $167.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $38,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

