Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-4.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $917-942 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.60 million.Perficient also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.04-1.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.43.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.25. 9,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Perficient by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Perficient by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.