Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $112.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PRFT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.43.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $103.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Perficient has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth $743,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth $213,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Perficient by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,103 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

