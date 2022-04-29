Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €169.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($181.72) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RI. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €255.00 ($274.19) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €226.54 ($243.59).

RI opened at €193.50 ($208.06) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €191.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €198.62. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

