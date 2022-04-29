Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €222.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €222.00 ($238.71) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($181.72) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €226.54 ($243.59).

Shares of RI traded down €2.00 ($2.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €193.50 ($208.06). 394,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($146.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €191.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €198.62.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

