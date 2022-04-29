Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €224.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RI. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €226.54 ($243.59).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €193.50 ($208.06) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($146.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €191.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €198.62.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.