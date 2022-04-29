Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT Raised to €260.00 at Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from €255.00 ($274.19) to €260.00 ($279.57) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($263.44) to €256.00 ($275.27) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($231.18) to €217.00 ($233.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($168.82) to €169.00 ($181.72) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.20.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

PDRDY stock remained flat at $$47.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.