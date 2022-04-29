Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($38.43) to GBX 2,650 ($33.78) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($41.65) to GBX 2,897 ($36.92) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($45.63) to GBX 2,830 ($36.07) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($41.42) to GBX 2,900 ($36.96) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 35,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,122. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $95.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $3.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 10.1%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

