Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Petershill Partners stock opened at GBX 253 ($3.22) on Friday. Petershill Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 183.20 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 359.35 ($4.58).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.91) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Petershill Partners PLC provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

