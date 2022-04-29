Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Up 285.2% in April

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 285.2% from the March 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 116.8 days.

Shares of Petrofac stock remained flat at $$1.76 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

