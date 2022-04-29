Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.26

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.26 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 132.95 ($1.69). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.67), with a volume of 2,316,364 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFC. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £703.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.01.

In other news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45), for a total value of £6,409.08 ($8,168.60). Also, insider Sara Akbar bought 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,396.89).

Petrofac Company Profile (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.