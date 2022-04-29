PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Major Shareholder Acquires $400,630.65 in Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 35,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $400,630.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,461,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,442,145.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Eli Samaha purchased 13,735 shares of PFSweb stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $153,557.30.

Shares of PFSW opened at $11.31 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.73.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter valued at $428,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFSW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PFSweb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

