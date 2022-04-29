Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 155.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,664.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,653 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 164,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

