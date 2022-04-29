Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

PPC opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

