Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $77.62

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.62 and last traded at $78.84, with a volume of 369448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,088. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.