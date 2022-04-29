Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Wedbush

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.24. 132,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,309,804. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

