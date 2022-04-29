Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.20. 30,195,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,309,804. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 498.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Pinterest by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,216 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Pinterest by 370.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 60,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pinterest by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,044,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 41,954 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley cut Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.