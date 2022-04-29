Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.
Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.20. 30,195,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,309,804. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27.
In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley cut Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
