Piper Sandler Increases Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $166.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVN. William Blair initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Five9 stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.19. Five9 has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -132.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,260,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 47.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $9,553,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $55,370,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

