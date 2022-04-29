Piper Sandler Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Underweight

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.31. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wix.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,610,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Wix.com by 1,091.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 49,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.