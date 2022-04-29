Piper Sandler Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Underweight

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.53.
WIX opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.31. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $329.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wix.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,610,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Wix.com by 1,091.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 49,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
