Pirate Chain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $988,553.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $294.18 million and approximately $988,553.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00003968 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.91 or 0.00330989 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00077300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00079697 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006323 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,858,051 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

