Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV remained flat at $$0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 36,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,619. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 127,644 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

