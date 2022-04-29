PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.600-$2.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNM. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

