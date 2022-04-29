PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.75. 878,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 528.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after purchasing an additional 537,749 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 99,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

