PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.55. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Shares of PNM traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.66. 754,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,528. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,889,000 after purchasing an additional 537,749 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 883.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 99,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

