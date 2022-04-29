Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Points.com reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Points.com will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Points.com.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Points.com had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Points.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points.com stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Points.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCOM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 2,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.33 and a beta of 1.43. Points.com has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

