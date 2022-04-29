PolkaDomain (NAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $522,657.90

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $522,657.90 and $260.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.63 or 0.07340482 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00057728 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

