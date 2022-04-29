Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.81.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.36. 1,345,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 63.24%.

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 697,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 693,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after buying an additional 166,628 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

