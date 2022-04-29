Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.85

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.
Power Assets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power Assets (HGKGY)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.