Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.85

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

