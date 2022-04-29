PPL (NYSE:PPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.60.

PPL stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

