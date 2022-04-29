Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.12

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.12 and traded as low as $5.66. Prada shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.
About Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prada (PRDSF)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.