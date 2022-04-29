Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$112.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.49.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$90.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.45. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$30.45 and a 1-year high of C$107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 2.8800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$113,838.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,609,889.93. Insiders have sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104 in the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

