Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

