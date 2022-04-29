Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 18,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 9,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Prime Mining from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

