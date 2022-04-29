Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PFG traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.14. 2,220,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,661. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

