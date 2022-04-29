Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Down 72.5% in April

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE PGZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $16.20.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund (Get Rating)
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
