Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.830-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.16 billion-$79.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.42 billion.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.57. 267,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,117. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $131.31 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.01. The firm has a market cap of $387.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.47.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,685 shares of company stock valued at $39,190,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 507.2% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.