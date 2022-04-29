Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.
In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,705.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $769,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Progress Software by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
