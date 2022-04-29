Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,705.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $769,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Progress Software by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

