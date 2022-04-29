Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$4.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Prologis stock traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.41. Prologis has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.75.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

