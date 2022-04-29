ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 8.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares were up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.04 and last traded at $46.95. Approximately 4,069,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 87,716,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $336,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

