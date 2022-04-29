ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Up 6.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.42. 1,722,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 29,073,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth about $148,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.