Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,597. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $72.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,485,000 after acquiring an additional 114,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,968,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,113,000 after purchasing an additional 61,625 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

