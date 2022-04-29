PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,210 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.48. 27,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,212. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.