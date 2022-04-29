Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.
PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.17.
NYSE:PEG opened at $71.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of -55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.
In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
