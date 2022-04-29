Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.17.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG opened at $71.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of -55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.