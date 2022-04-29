PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

Shares of PVH opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $97.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.29.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

