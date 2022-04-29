Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Issued By William Blair

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $31.75 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share.

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

AMP stock opened at $272.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.12. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $236.35 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

