Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Increased by Analyst

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $225.72 on Friday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

