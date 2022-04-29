Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.55.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

OSK opened at $94.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.32. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

